TWAX Infused Grapevine Preroll

by The Clear™

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We grind full flower to the perfect consistency for the perfect burn. Then, our proprietary infusion process pumps up the potency for the perfect punch, every time. The potency you need, with the smoothness and burnability you expect. The super juicy flavor of Grape is enhanced by a syrupy notes, creating an experience that is sure to bring about soda flavored nostalgia. All Natural - Dye Free, Unbleached Papers Premium Flower - 1.25 Grams, Full Bud, No Trim High Potency - 200mg AAA Grade Flavorless Distillate Flavored to Perfection - Featuring The ClearTM All Natural Blends Always Tested - For Heavy Metals, Pesticides or Contaminants WARNING - This product contains as much THC in a single pre-roll as an entire Elite disposable Vape by The Clear. Simply put, that’s A LOT of THC. If you are an infrequent or light user, please think twice before recommending TWAX as your pre-roll purchase.

About this brand

The Clear™ was the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter™, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.

