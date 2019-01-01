About this product
Mama Lou's Tinctures are infused with full spectrum extracts and different ayurvedic blends targeting distinct effects that help your mind and body stay healthy and balanced. The Relief blend helps support calmness, focus, and reducing anxiety; while also targeting inflammation. CBD Relief Tinctures contain, Flax Seed, Celastrus Paniculatus, Turmeric, Boswellia, Vitex Negundo. Suggested for day-time & night-time use. Tinctures are formulated with organic alcohol, coconut oil and distilled water. Directions: Mix with cold or hot beverage to dilute the flavor without losing the blend’s potency 30ml bottles, Contains 30 servings.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.