Mama Lou's Tinctures are infused with full spectrum extracts and different ayurvedic blends targeting distinct effects that help your mind and body stay healthy and balanced. The Sleep blend helps to promote healthy rest and relaxation, allowing your body and mind to unwind, heal, and recharge. CBD Sleep Tinctures contain, Flax Seed, Celastrus Paniculatus, Bacopa Monnieri, Velarian wallichi, Nutmeg, Cyperus rotundus, Goto kola. Suggested for night-time use. Tinctures are formulated with organic alcohol, coconut oil and distilled water. Directions: Mix with cold or hot beverage to dilute the flavor without losing the blend’s potency. 1ml Syringe, Contains 1 serving
