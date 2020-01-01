 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
La Confidential

by The Cure

About this product

La Confidential is premium co2 extract that delivers a fast approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

About this brand

Welcome to R.P.M. collective d.b.a. The Cure. Our mission is to bring consistency and trust to the cannabis industry. Our goal is to provide quality product to our patients, by ensuring that each and every product is held to the highest of standards. We pride ourselves in offering top-notch product that is both safe and effective. We thank you for allowing us to be part of your cure.