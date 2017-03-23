IanWhiteLightning
on March 23rd, 2017
When it comes to bangers, this one is one of the best for its value. I had glass bangers before that chipped and broke constantly; but quartz heats better and dosen't chip.
BUY HERE > https://www.thedablab.com/quartz-tech-dab-nails/ - "Banger" Style is one of the most popular domeless quartz nail designs - 100% Quartz - Thick / Quality Quartz - 22mm Wide / 3mm Thick Head - Available in 45* Angle and 90* Angle - Available in 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Size Joints (Male or Female)
on March 23rd, 2017
