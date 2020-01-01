 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 33 Splitter

33 Splitter

by The Green Halo

Write a review
The Green Halo Cannabis Flower 33 Splitter

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Gelato x Atom Splitter 33 Splitter is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by the masters at Uprising Seed Co. Not much information is available at the moment. It is known that the plant grows well outdoors and indoors, and that the flowering time is around 60 days. With a Gelato parent, a potent and sweet strain, and powerhouse Atom Splitter on the other side, it will surely carry these traits and deliver a strong effect to its user.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Green Halo Logo
We are a State of Arizona approved medical marijuana dispensary dedicated to wellness by offering the finest organic strains, delectable edibles, and related products in a safe and caring environment. Our knowledgeable and compassionate staff is ready to answer your questions and to serve you.