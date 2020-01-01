Birthday Cake
by Grassroots Cannabis
3.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Gelato x Atom Splitter 33 Splitter is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by the masters at Uprising Seed Co. Not much information is available at the moment. It is known that the plant grows well outdoors and indoors, and that the flowering time is around 60 days. With a Gelato parent, a potent and sweet strain, and powerhouse Atom Splitter on the other side, it will surely carry these traits and deliver a strong effect to its user.
