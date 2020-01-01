About this product

GSC X Pink Panties This strain is a relaxing mid-afternoon hybrid. Her effects can leave you with bouts of laughter and feeling a bit like a social butterfly. Her physical effects erase pain and tension, leaving only a tingling numbness behind. Her balance of effects make this strain a great choice for treatment of anxiety and depression, with an added benefit of numbing mild to moderate pains. Try this strain in the evening to see how sedative her effects are for you.