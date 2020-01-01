The Greenery

About this product

Fuel Biscuits is one of those odd strains that’s nearly pure green without the orange hairs you’d expect, so it’s perfect for switching thigs up. This cultivar was created by crossing GSC with Gelato, so expect a perfect hybrid high that can be Sativa-leaning for some smokers. The nose is classic dank with a touch of fruit, and the taste is reminiscent of mild hash. Greenery grown!