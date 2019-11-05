 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Brain OG

by Curaleaf

Brain OG by Curaleaf

MommaMamba

Personally one if my favorites, it helps me get the piece of mind I need, I helps me stay calm and able to get through my days cool calm and collected. Doesn't leave me bogged down or lazy unless I over indulge.

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.