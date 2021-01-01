1.25 gr Premium Prerolls
About this product
For our premium preroll hemp joints, we use the same high-quality flower used in all our flower packaging. Our flower is carefully cultivated in the nutrient-rich soils of Southern Oregon, producing the most potent hemp in the United States. Join our other 15,000+ satisfied customers to see why our selection of preroll hemp joints are among the finest in the industry.
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection! Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself! We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
