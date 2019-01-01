The Organic Leaf - Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500mg
$149.00MSRP
About this product
The Organic Leaf CBD Oil Tinctures provide results quickly and easily. Each drop contains our THC -free Phyto cannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Our broad-spectrum premium hemp oil is produced from 100% USA organically grown hemp. All tincture bottles are 1oz (30ml)
About this brand
The Organic Leaf
The Organic Leaf specializes in premium quality Broad Spectrum CBD Products. Hemp Tinctures in 500mg. 1000mg & 1500mg, CBD Fruit Gummies, CBD Softgels for Every day, CBD Softgels with curcumin, CBD Topical Balm, CBD pet Treats and Hemp 250mg Oil. Organic ingredients, Non-GMO, USA Grown.