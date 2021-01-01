About this product
As you can imagine, this strain tastes and smells subtle sweet. Apricot Jelly will help you shut off your brain and relax. It's excellent for putting your brain on autopilot to get through your list of chores. Notes | Juicy, Apricot, Citrus, Sweet Effects | Calm, Creative, Hungry
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices. We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis. We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
