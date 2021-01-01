About this product
Instant creative uplifting sense of motivation and determination. You'll feel a rush of energy that leaves you euphoric and stimulated. This slowly fades into an intense couch lock complete with utter sedation. Notes | Woody, Cinnamon, Sweet Effects | Creative, Happy, Mellow
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices. We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis. We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
