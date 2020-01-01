 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. J-1 7pack Pre-Rolls 0.5g each
J-1 7pack Pre-Rolls 0.5g each

by The Pharm

The Pharm pre-rolls contain 7 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds. J-1 is a Sativa leaning hybrid strain.

J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

The Pharm exists to provide quality, sustainable plant medicine at an affordable price. A deep understanding of the plant combined with our transparent practices allows us to produce medicine as nature intended it. At our 320,000 sq. ft. sun-grown Dutch Glass Greenhouse, we’re committed to using sustainable practices such as an underground geothermal well to naturally heat water, keep energy use low and limit waste. Our Pharm to patient operation allows us to pass our savings on to those who matter most to us - our patients.