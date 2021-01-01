About this product
Lemon Berry Tart is the perfect combination of fresh and fruity flavors all in one. This strain has the balanced notes of sweet berries and citrus to help promote relaxation throughout the day and to make you feel at ease. Notes | Berry, Pine, Sweet Effects | Bliss, Calm, Relaxed
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices. We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis. We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
