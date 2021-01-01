About this product
Famed for being highly effective due to elevated botanical compounds and terpene levels, the flavor is a weighty wooden skunk undercut with a sharp lemon zest. NOTES | Pine, Earthy, Lemon EFFECTS | Sedative, Attention, Relaxed
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices. We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis. We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
