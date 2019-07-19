 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. STOP Cannabis-Infused Sublingual Essential Oil

STOP Cannabis-Infused Sublingual Essential Oil

by The Root of It All

About this product

Our STOP blend is made for those who want to ease into a relaxing and healthy sleep after an active day. The 3:1 THC to CBD ratio is designed to promote a restful night’s sleep. Moreover, the infused herbs are known to foster calming of the nerves and body and have peaceful effects.

Ezpiper

I was very disappointed in this product. Purchased their STOP for insomnia. Tried three different times per directions and felt nothing—certainly didn’t feel sleepy.

Gordon3r

Tried this for the first time last night before bed. Haven't had a good night of sleep like that in a long time!

About this brand

Introducing The Root of It All™ line of all-natural, cannabis-infused products. These products combine cutting-edge cannabis extracts with custom blends of ayurvedic essential oils drawn straight from the source and tailored to your needs.