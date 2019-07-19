1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Our STOP blend is made for those who want to ease into a relaxing and healthy sleep after an active day. The 3:1 THC to CBD ratio is designed to promote a restful night’s sleep. Moreover, the infused herbs are known to foster calming of the nerves and body and have peaceful effects.
on July 19th, 2019
I was very disappointed in this product. Purchased their STOP for insomnia. Tried three different times per directions and felt nothing—certainly didn’t feel sleepy.
on July 7th, 2017
Tried this for the first time last night before bed. Haven't had a good night of sleep like that in a long time!