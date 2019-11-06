VG Cloud Tincture - Watermelon - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
$59.19MSRP
The Trusted Lab CBD Broad Spectrum blend contains CBD and the powerful healing terpene Limonene. The Broad Spectrum Line is for those looking for a more concentrated CBD blend to help combat feelings of stress, tension, inflammation, aches, strains, worry, pain, trouble sleeping, and lack of focus. The user usually experiences a long lasting feeling of overall wellness.
on November 6th, 2019
This is a great tincture for anyone that is just starting CBD. I love the feeling of calmness that it gives me. Will definitely purchase again!
on October 10th, 2019
Definitely works for relieving stress. I take 2 droplets a day and notice a calming effect in about a minute. Very nice flavor as well.