Broad Spectrum 500mg CBD Tincture (30ml)

by The Trusted Lab CBD oil

5.02
$59.19MSRP

About this product

The Trusted Lab CBD Broad Spectrum blend contains CBD and the powerful healing terpene Limonene. The Broad Spectrum Line is for those looking for a more concentrated CBD blend to help combat feelings of stress, tension, inflammation, aches, strains, worry, pain, trouble sleeping, and lack of focus. The user usually experiences a long lasting feeling of overall wellness.

Adel_24

This is a great tincture for anyone that is just starting CBD. I love the feeling of calmness that it gives me. Will definitely purchase again!

PeterL31

Definitely works for relieving stress. I take 2 droplets a day and notice a calming effect in about a minute. Very nice flavor as well.

About this brand

The Trusted Lab CBD - Trusted CBD oil with best selection of lab-tested, organic CBD oil, tinctures, gummies, soft-gels, and creams made in America. Full Spectrum CBD. Broad Spectrum CBD. All natural. Free Shipping.