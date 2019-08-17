Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Grape - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$89.99MSRP
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
An amazing product of nature, the powerful and 100% natural potent blend found in our The Trusted Lab CBD Full Spectrum tincture is rich in CBD as well as other Phytocannabinoids, and a combination of natural healing terpenes. The formula is also rich in natural occurring therapeutic terpenes, lipids, nucleic acids, amino acids, proteins, and minerals. It is unlike any other CBD oil on the market. Full Spectrum is the Holy Grail of CBD- a "Multi" type of CBD that is fast acting, long lasting, and has many amazing reported benefits of CBD. Furthermore, CBD has been have a positive impact in helping manage feelings of joint pain, stress, aches, worry, soreness, and trouble sleeping. CBD has shown to have antioxidant and anti-aging properties.
on August 17th, 2019
The quality of this was great. I loved that it didn’t taste like hemp or like grass. It tasted like a very gentle flowery citrus flavor. I also slept great and helped with my back pain