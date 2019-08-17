 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Full Spectrum 500mg CBD Tincture (30ml)

Full Spectrum 500mg CBD Tincture (30ml)

by The Trusted Lab CBD oil

Skip to Reviews
5.01
The Trusted Lab CBD oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Full Spectrum 500mg CBD Tincture (30ml)
The Trusted Lab CBD oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Full Spectrum 500mg CBD Tincture (30ml)

$89.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

An amazing product of nature, the powerful and 100% natural potent blend found in our The Trusted Lab CBD Full Spectrum tincture is rich in CBD as well as other Phytocannabinoids, and a combination of natural healing terpenes. The formula is also rich in natural occurring therapeutic terpenes, lipids, nucleic acids, amino acids, proteins, and minerals. It is unlike any other CBD oil on the market. Full Spectrum is the Holy Grail of CBD- a "Multi" type of CBD that is fast acting, long lasting, and has many amazing reported benefits of CBD. Furthermore, CBD has been have a positive impact in helping manage feelings of joint pain, stress, aches, worry, soreness, and trouble sleeping. CBD has shown to have antioxidant and anti-aging properties.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

AllisonB345

The quality of this was great. I loved that it didn’t taste like hemp or like grass. It tasted like a very gentle flowery citrus flavor. I also slept great and helped with my back pain

About this brand

The Trusted Lab CBD oil Logo
The Trusted Lab CBD - Trusted CBD oil with best selection of lab-tested, organic CBD oil, tinctures, gummies, soft-gels, and creams made in America. Full Spectrum CBD. Broad Spectrum CBD. All natural. Free Shipping.