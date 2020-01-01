1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Therapy's proprietary three to one balance of CBD to THC. This formula is built on a hybrid profile and steeped in Limonene and a blend of natural organic flavors. This is a great product for the working professional that is looking for a consistent stasis rather than a powerful psychoactive effect. The Limonene terpene is known for assisting in lowering depression and anxiety.
