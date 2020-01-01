From the far reaches of the globe, we have brought together ideas and ingredients and recipes and practices and traditions in a passionate effort to create uniquely bold-flavored drinks of unparalleled quality. Therapy’s rich combinations saturate your pallette with a crisp snap of freshness, a colorful mix punctuated by our organically-sourced ingredients and a tireless effort to marry those ingredients in to a perfectly balanced harmony.People who smoked behind closed doors. People who lit up in parked cars, in self-imposed isolation to escape the stigma and judgement heaped upon them by years of propaganda and the demonization of legitimate natropathic remedies. These people, the pioneers of relief. These people, the explorers of progressive and healthier ways to medicate. We salute your tenacity and are inspired by our shared history. Therapy’s drinks are built to exceed your expectations and put in your hands a delicious alternative you can share and be proud of.And late nights. And early mornings. And days, and weeks and years. Everyone here at Therapy embraces the notion that every minute is an opportunity. An opportunity to make good, better. An opportunity to turn customer service into customer satisfaction, to turn abstract values into tangible action. This is not only about our time, but about yours. Time is the most valuable of commodities, it is completely irretrievable. As such, we are committed to producing products that enable you to be more effective and more focused. We want you to use your time and money wisely, and our products are built to accommodate both. And teamwork. And, perhaps most importantly, a story of inclusion. Our ability to communicate with our customers starts here, in our house. Everyone from our brewing team, to our sales people, to the dispensary owners and bud tenders, to the delivery drivers and security guards. They talk about flavors, they tell us their stories, about their maladies, about their passions. All of these people are our ambassadors and we rely on their input and insights. We also rely on you. We don’t just encourage feedback, we depend on it. Your ideas, your criticism and accolades – Therapy’s direction is humbly guided by our customers current needs and future expectations.