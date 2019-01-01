 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Label & packaging
  5. EZ Blister, table-top blister machine

EZ Blister, table-top blister machine

by Thomas Packaging

Write a review
Thomas Packaging Services Label & Packaging EZ Blister, table-top blister machine

About this product

Thomas Packaging specializes in Blister Packaging machinery and change parts. We offer a full range of machinery from small-scale to fully automated. Our expert Engineering Department can assist with package design and configuration.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Thomas Packaging Logo
Thomas Packaging focuses on packaging equipment designed to meet your needs. We bring you the highest quality solutions for blister packaging, bottle filling, deblistering, pouching and package leak detection. Our pharmaceutical grade equipment can be used to package any type of solid dose or liquid product. With the mix of products, our knowledge and expertise, we can support all of your packaging needs.