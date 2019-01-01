About this product
Thomas Packaging specializes in Blister Packaging machinery and change parts. We offer a full range of machinery from small-scale to fully automated. Our expert Engineering Department can assist with package design and configuration.
About this brand
Thomas Packaging
Thomas Packaging focuses on packaging equipment designed to meet your needs. We bring you the highest quality solutions for blister packaging, bottle filling, deblistering, pouching and package leak detection. Our pharmaceutical grade equipment can be used to package any type of solid dose or liquid product. With the mix of products, our knowledge and expertise, we can support all of your packaging needs.