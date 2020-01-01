 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tightvac Dark Blue & Black

by Tightpac

About this product

Wow feel blessed when 1 oz comes your way! Chilling at home or heading out on the open road, one needs peace of mind. Having your (TV3) Tightvac full of your favorite herb can make the difference between the in-laws being outlaws! The soda can size Tightvac fits in smaller backpacks & larger purses. The ultimate storage container for Medical Herbs, keeping your nugs, buds and flowers fresher for longer. With 3 body styles to choose from, you can keep down low with Solid, make your friends say wow, with Clear, or stay classy and cool with a Tint body. Have a collection of different strains? Keep them all - fresher for longer. To achieve a smell proof situation we highly recommend using a strong zip lock bag inside the VAC. For longer term storage a moisture disc may want to be used. It’s a personal preference. Dimensions: 5-5/8"tall x 3-3/8"diameter (14.3 cm x 8.6 cm). Medical Herbs: up to 1 oz. Available in many other colors!

About this brand

We offer the largest selection of vacuum sealed containers in the world. We have invented and developed 2 unique patented vacuum systems since 2005. We are the manufacturer and distributor of all our products worldwide. All of our products are multipurpose & multi-climate and can be used for a huge variety of goods from foods to electronics. Globally we have sold over 10 million Vacs without advertising. Tightpac America Inc has firm beliefs about our Natural world and its importance to the survival of human beings, plants and animals. We do not cut corporate corners for any reason and treat people the way we want to be treated. We stand behind our products, investing in product certification from NSF International, a globally recognized third party product certification organization, founded in 1944 from the University of Michigan’s School of public health. We all make a difference in this world, our actions speak much louder than words so stay real and think about our planet, its spinning and so are we!