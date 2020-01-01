 Loading…

Timeless CBD CBD Fire 1000mg

by Timeless CBD

$79.99MSRP

About this product

Specially formulated with Rob Ninkovich (Retired New England Patriot) to relieve your sore muscles. A relaxing gel that provides a powerful cold-hot sensation and noticeable relief for muscles with 250mg/ounce of premium CBD isolate. Created with cooling menthol and warming capsicum and camphor oil, this product is a must-try. A velvety smooth gel that applies evenly and absorbs effectively with noticeable results. Vegan, No Added Parabens, No Added Phthalates, No Added Gluten Ingredient Super Stars CBD menthol & capsicum camphor oil muscle essential oil blend organic aloe leaf juice Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Fruit Oleoresin, White Camphor Bark Oil, Sweet Basil Leaf Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Ravensara Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate

About this brand

The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers. We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.

