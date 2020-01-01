 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Timeless CBD Russian Hemp Flower

Timeless CBD Russian Hemp Flower

by Timeless CBD

Timeless CBD Cannabis Flower Timeless CBD Russian Hemp Flower

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Russian has been around forever, that it has been a popular strain over the past 20 years, and the fact that people still buy the strain heavily to this day. They love it because, along with its effects, it has a great terpene profile. It has a sweet aroma straight from the bag that emits a fruity, sweet, with a hint of skunk scent that rocks you from the onset. The taste profile is flawless with the smooth and spicy hit that denotes hints of skunk and earth. medicinal uses: Stress Anxiety Depression Pain Insomnia About Russian Outdoor Grown 10.87% CBD 11.59% Total Cannabinoids Lightly Seeded Flower AMAZING PRICE 0.30% Delta-9 THC

About this brand

The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers. We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

