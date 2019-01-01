 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Loyalty Program & Text Messaging

by TokeIn

About this product

For dispensaries, TokeIn CRM is a loyalty and insights platform that helps dispensaries boost their revenue and build lethal loyalty and referral programs. Our loyalty program comes with a comprehensive CRM (Client Relationship Management) tool that allows you to track your loyalty program, create personalized rewards, and do targeted marketing to your customers based off their preferences. Our loyalty program is proven to boost revenue at dispensaries by 40%.

TokeIn helps dispensaries boost their revenue by building lethal loyalty and referral programs. 🚀