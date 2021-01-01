TokeIn
Loyalty Program & Text Messaging
Product rating:
About this product
For dispensaries, TokeIn CRM is a loyalty and insights platform that helps dispensaries boost their revenue and build lethal loyalty and referral programs. Our loyalty program comes with a comprehensive CRM (Client Relationship Management) tool that allows you to track your loyalty program, create personalized rewards, and do targeted marketing to your customers based off their preferences. Our loyalty program is proven to boost revenue at dispensaries by 40%.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!