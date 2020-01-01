 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Brazil Amazonia Hemp Wrapped Blunt 1g

by Toking Blunts

Toking Blunts Cannabis Pre-rolls Brazil Amazonia Hemp Wrapped Blunt 1g

About this product

About this strain

Brazil Amazonia

Brazil Amazonia

Brazil Amazonia is a potent Brazilian landrace collected by World of Seeds. They chose a unique phenotype that flowers early and remains squat, making it a desirable cut for incognito outdoor growers. This 90% sativa-dominant strain has stimulating effects that burst forth, exhausting the limbs and mind to a point of relaxation and appetite stimulation. Brazil Amazonia emits a musky, woody aroma that has hints of bittersweet fruit. 

