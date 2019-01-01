About this product
We carefully formulate our oils by adding all natural botanical terpenes that are steam distilled, non-gmo, and food-grade quality, providing a smooth flavor profile and consistent draw with every hit. We fill our universal cartridges with premium distillate that contains no pesticides and no fillers.
About this brand
Toko
When you come together in ceremony and laughter you become kin; you become toko. As toko, we invite you to our inner circle, where a language of harmony and togetherness is shared through a lovingly crafted array of cannabis oils and elegant, easy-to-use vaporizer pens and vape cartridges.