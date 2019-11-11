 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Minty Mints

Minty Mints

by TopShelf

Skip to Reviews
5.01
TopShelf Edibles Candy Minty Mints

$11.00MSRP

About this product

Minty Mints by TopShelf

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Jimbo2

These are the best for medicinal use. I am disappointed that they seem to be discontinued. Please let me know if anyone handles this product anymore.

About this brand

TopShelf Logo
Offering a variety of high quality edibles and oils