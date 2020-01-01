 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Trainwreck

by Top Strains

Blue Trainwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Trainwreck and Blueberry. This strain, sometimes known as Blueberry Trainwreck, Blue Wreck, and Blue Train, is well-loved for its pleasurable blend of flavors and effects. It expresses trichome-laden spade-shaped buds that are emerald green with amber hairs. Blue Trainwreck offers a sweet blueberry aroma, pungent earthy flavors, and effects that energize and focus. Utilize this hybrid to improve mood and combat fatigue.

