About this product

Winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup, Liberty Haze quickly became popular for its fast flowering time and unique taste. Bred by Barner’s Farm, this cross between G13 and Chemdawg 91 matures as a medium-tall, bushy plant in 8-9 weeks. The buds are lime-green, heavy with crystals, and usually have plenty of red hairs. Users like this strain for its refreshing lime taste and its potency—THC content has been tested at 25%. However, this hybrid has more heady, cerebral effects, making it a popular choice for those treating depression and anxiety.