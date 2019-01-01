About this product
Salve It Lemon THC Shea Butter cannabis salve combines shea butter and lemon oil to give a soothing effect. Combine all of that with Rev Clinics THC distillate and you've got a perfect topical for a variety of therapeutic uses. 45g of salve in 2 oz tin. Divide THC total by 5 to get the dosage per gram.
About this brand
Topicas
Topicas is a luxurious line of THC, CBD, and CBN infused topical butters, massage oils, and creams. Topicas provide temporary relief from pain, soreness and inflammation, without any cerebral euphoria making them a favorite in the medicinal market. Topicas is manufactured with the finest ingredients with an eye on wellness. There are currently two products within the Topicas line: Salve it THC, CBD, and CBN infused shea butters, and Relax infused massage oil