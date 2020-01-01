Pure Power Plant
About this product
This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net. Photo by Elle Cartier
About this strain
If you’re searching for a potent sativa, Pure Power Plant may be the strain for you. Featuring a musky, citrus smell, this strain is fairly pungent and skunk-like. Great for daytime, Pure Power Plant produces a clear-headed sensation while causing a pleasant, gentle pressure in the face and head. As this strain is not a pure sativa, however, some indica effects shine through, especially after heavy use. Too much Pure Power Plant may put you to sleep or leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is easy to grow both indoors and outdoors. Known for its high yields, PPP typically flowers in 8-10 weeks.