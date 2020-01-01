Mingo Rad CBD Gummies 50mg 5-pack
by cbdMD
5 pieces
$10.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
With our gourmet CB-Dulce chocolate bars, you don’t have to feel guilty about indulging your chocolate cravings. Every bar is infused with 100mg of broad-spectrum hemp CBD oil with each serving containing 5mg. Not only can you satisfy your sweet tooth with rich chocolate, but you can also experience the beneficial properties of broad-spectrum CBD! Vegan. Gluten-Free. Non-GMO. Fair Trade Sourced.
Be the first to review this product.