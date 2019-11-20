HelenKellersDawg
on November 20th, 2019
Sweet and gassy. And looks gorgeous 13/10
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wedding Cake by Treedom
on November 20th, 2019
Sweet and gassy. And looks gorgeous 13/10
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.