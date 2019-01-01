 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jack Hammer

by Trees by Game California

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Change your game with premium hand picked cannabis from West Coast Hip Hop Icon, THE GAME. Rolling tray included!

About this brand

Introducing TREES BY GAME. Trees By Game is the cannabis venture of rap icon and actor, The Game. The Game is a driving force behind bringing the West Coast hip hop scene back into the mainstream. Trees by Game product offerings includes CA Premium Indoor Grown Flower Jars, in which The Game hand selects, High Quality Pre-rolls, & Blunt Weed Mylar Bags. The Mission of the TREES BY GAME brand is to deliver CA’s highest quality flower to “the real smokers,” in which The Game describes himself. #borntowrap #changeyourgame. LA-certified and Game-certified using the finest strains available, TREES BY GAME has curated an exceptional offering fitting any cannasseur. With epic potency and rich flavor, these hand selected flowers insure the upmost quality. Whether you are unwinding or celebrating, you can always expect TREES BY GAME to deliver a consistent experience every time!