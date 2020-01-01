 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Trew Derm Original CBD Salve 2oz

Trew Derm Original CBD Salve 2oz

by Trew Balance

Write a review
Trew Balance Topicals Balms Trew Derm Original CBD Salve 2oz

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our topical salve is made with pure CBD and contains a molecular weight and measurement soluble that is the only scientifically proven salve on the market to carry 4 medications transdermal. Proprietary constituents imported from New Zealand & Germany. Application: Area of need.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Trew Balance Logo