750MG Extra Strength MCT Oil // 30ML Bottle

by Trill Pills

$52.50MSRP

About this product

• EXTRA STRENGTH / 750MG • 1OZ bottle • Approx. 1.25MG per drop / 25MG per dropper • A perfectly blended balance of whole plant hemp with coconut MCT oil. Patented lipid-based extraction process using no solvents. • Ingredients: Whole-plant hemp, Medium chain triglycerides from coconut oil, Filtered water. (Contains: coconut)

About this brand

A perfectly blended balance of whole-plant hemp with organic cold-pressed coconut oil.