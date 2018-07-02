Melb81 on July 2nd, 2018

I’ve tried CBD at a local dispensary and was pretty unhappy with it. First, it was beyond pricey. Second, it gave me a high! Not what I signed up for. I’ve been looking for an alternative solution for my arthritis for a couple of years now. I’ve seen the CBD craze in the news and decided to give Triniti a try a month ago. I’ve ordered twice since then and I’ve had a noticeable relief in pain. Checking out is a breeze.