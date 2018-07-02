 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
We fill our capsules with one of the fastest growing anti-oxidants on the market, Cascara. Our Cascara comes directly off the island of Kona Hawai'i, and has an anti-oxidant level over 5x greater than the açaí berry. Cascara anti-oxidants Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Calcium, Iron, Potassium, Magnesium, Zinc, Niacin, Potassium, Dietary Fiber and more. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: Ingest one 15mg capsule, 2-3 times per day or as needed. Ingredients: Cascara, Cannabidiol (CBD)

Melb81

I’ve tried CBD at a local dispensary and was pretty unhappy with it. First, it was beyond pricey. Second, it gave me a high! Not what I signed up for. I’ve been looking for an alternative solution for my arthritis for a couple of years now. I’ve seen the CBD craze in the news and decided to give Triniti a try a month ago. I’ve ordered twice since then and I’ve had a noticeable relief in pain. Checking out is a breeze.

mberry3277

I’ve been ordering from these guys for the past year. I’ve been using these capsules for my knee pain and my wife for her anxiety. Best part is you can feel them working about 40 minutes later without any sort of high or brain fog. The delivery is quick and 45$ for 450 MG is a pretty great deal. Dispensaries would charge over 100 for the same bottle.

RyanTFNL

Tried out Triniti CBD for my dog first, then decided to give it a shot. Had knee surgery last month and I barely had to touch my Percocet. They delivered quickly too.

