CBD Salve (Cooling Action) 150mg

by Trokie

Trokie Topicals Balms CBD Salve (Cooling Action) 150mg

About this product

If it’s fast-acting, cooling pain relief you seek, you’ll find it in Trokie’s Cooling Pain Relief CBD Salve. It has the same all natural, healing ingredients as the original salve, plus natural cooling ingredients. The addition of wintergreen oil, camphor and menthol helps relieve muscle and joint pain with an energizing, refreshing cooling sensation.

About this brand

Got health-related symptoms? There’s a Trokie for that. Trokie is intently focused on one thing: fast-acting, long-lasting relief. Why? So you can get your life back, plain and simple. Our medicinal cannabis products, including lozenges, pain patches and capsules, have been meticulously developed by Dr. Kenton Crowley, a well-respected Doctor of Pharmacy. Scientific research and inventive thinking continue to drive the creation of Trokie relief solutions. The Trokie Story Founder and creator of Trokie, Dr. Crowley is a highly trained executive with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical medicine. He’s developed and patented premium medical-grade cannabis products for the treatment of neuropathic pain and other health-compromising symptoms—something no other company has done to date.