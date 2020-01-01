SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
If it’s fast-acting, cooling pain relief you seek, you’ll find it in Trokie’s Cooling Pain Relief CBD Salve. It has the same all natural, healing ingredients as the original salve, plus natural cooling ingredients. The addition of wintergreen oil, camphor and menthol helps relieve muscle and joint pain with an energizing, refreshing cooling sensation.
Be the first to review this product.