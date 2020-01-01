 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 1:1 Alchemy

1:1 Alchemy

by Tropizen/TPZ Ventures

Write a review
Tropizen/TPZ Ventures Cannabis Flower 1:1 Alchemy

About this product

Alchemy is a 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain that was conjured by combining Chemdog and Querkle. This creation from created by Subcool’s The Dank comes wreathed in purple fan leaves and lavender-tipped buds. With an aroma of sour grapes and earthy musk, Alchemy delivers a balance of relaxing body effects and engaged cerebral invigoration. Boasting high levels of THC, Alchemy is sure to restore both your mood and appetite. Strain: Balanced hybrid 50:50 Flavor: Berry, honey, flowers Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Energized Medicinal: Depression, pain

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tropizen/TPZ Ventures Logo
We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.