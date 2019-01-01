About this product

FRAGRANCE: Green, piney, earthy, with a sweet floral funk EFFECT: Soothing, restful, not a working strain True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. Do-Si-Dos, is a highly effective indica-dominant hybrid courtesy of Portland, Oregon neighbor Archive Seed. It is beloved by fans across the country and in cannabis hotspots like Portland and Denver in particular. Even in the oversaturated market of cookie strains, this is one that stands out amongst buyers. With an average THC potency between 25% and 30%, Do-Si-Dos is known for being a strain that is sure to do a number on you – but positively of course. That’s what makes it an ideal strain for adult consumers. Heads up, though, Do-Si-Dos does not take after its parent, GSC, and smell like the treat it is named after. Instead of getting a whiff of delicious cookies, Do-Si-Dos packs a pungent punch that combines a green, earthy fragrance with a sweet floral funk. When broken up, it can give off more a skunky smell that can let anyone in the surrounding area know what’s in the vicinity. As an indica-dominant strain, Do-Si-Dos is known for providing warm, soothing and unwinding effects that Marijuana.com called “instantaneously chill.” We don’t recommend it for work, but certainly whenever you need to catch a good lie down. If you like the combination of a dreamy and euphoric, then this is the strain for you. When not making you ready to call it a night, Do-Si-Dos is also known for making consumers uplifted and happy – making it an ideal strain for combating the low moments of the day. The combination of all-encompassing highs makes Do-Si-Dos ideal for an array of people. However, its substantial potency does make it a potentially overwhelming strain for consumers with less of a tolerance. Proceed with some caution when starting out. While you may be tempted, don’t fall for imitations Do-Si-Dos. As Archive Seed puts it, “Don’t mess with the imitators and knockoffs. The attention to detail and quality that has made this variety a household name is not that easily attained.”