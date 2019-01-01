About this product
FRAGRANCE: Earth, pine, fuel EFFECT: Euphoric, soothing, heavy and extreme couch-lock True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand. GG is an award-winning hybrid strain. It is potent and indica dominant. Pungent, earthy, pine aromas accompany heavy, happy soothing effects. This strain is the offspring of Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, and it will have you feeling “glued” to the couch.
About this strain
Original Glue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).