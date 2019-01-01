About this product

FRAGRANCE: Clean, earth, sour EFFECT: Heavy, euphoric, creative, carefree and physical comfort True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. When it comes to its name, Sunset Sherbet sometimes has an “r” thrown in. In other cases, the spelling doesn’t include the “r” but we say it anyway. Now that that confusion has been addressed let’s dive into what really matters: this is an incredible strain. Descending from the magnificent legacy that is GSC, Sunset Sherbet is an indica-dominant hybrid which is known for its significant effects that can be felt throughout oneself. Since its arrival a few years back, it has gone on to pick up quite a few top three and first place prizes – cementing its place as a crowd and industry pleaser. The aromatic profile of Sunset Sherbet is regarded as one of the more enjoyable flowers around. Overall, it is a clean, earthy meets sour strain that also possesses notes ranging from sweet berries to citrus at times. The fruit notes continue after the strain is lit. In some cases, consumers have noted a mint aftertaste when consuming. At 32%, beta caryophellene makes up the majority of Sunset Sherbet’s terpene profile. Rounding out its top three are limonene (17%) and fenchol (11%). Other terpenes like humulene and linalool are also present and each makes up 9% or less of the strains overall profile. In all, an experience filled with joy, creativity and comfort awaits. Like an indica, the effects of Sunset Sherbet tend to take some time before it kicks in. When it does arrive, users can expect a soothing high that also provides doses of euphoria and an overall positive experience. Though couch lock is a possibility, it is still likely that a user will feel sociable and even chatty. Keep in mind that it won’t take much of a dose to achieve these effects with Sunset Sherbet. Seeds aren’t currently available for sale, so Sunset Sherbet is not as available as other popular strains. This fact may make the strain that much more enjoyable when you do get your hands on it. With its knack for making days more carefree and enjoyable without locking you to your chair, Sunset Sherbet is a bright addition to most days. If a consumer is looking to boost anything from their happiness to getting their creative juices flowing, this is a strain worth considering highly.