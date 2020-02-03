Krackykreams
on February 3rd, 2020
This bad boy is definitely a working indica. It calmed me down but allowed me to clean the house, cook for a family gathering and not stress a single second. HIGHLY recommend.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cherry Cobbler by Tryke Companies
on February 3rd, 2020
This bad boy is definitely a working indica. It calmed me down but allowed me to clean the house, cook for a family gathering and not stress a single second. HIGHLY recommend.