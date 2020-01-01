 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 1500 mg CBD Oil 0% THC

1500 mg CBD Oil 0% THC

by TryTheCBD.com

Write a review
TryTheCBD.com Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1500 mg CBD Oil 0% THC
TryTheCBD.com Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1500 mg CBD Oil 0% THC

$89.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Hemp Extracted CBD Oil takes health and wellness routines to the next level. An added concentration of naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants, neuroprotectants, and essential fatty acids focus your mind and body on promoting superior health and wellness. **Carefully formulated to promote superior health and wellness **Added naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants, neuroprotectants and essential fatty acids **Essential fatty acids promote heart health **Antioxidants target free radicals that can cause premature aging and disease **Nontoxic, nonaddictive, and nonpsychoactive **No additives and no artificial flavors — just pure CBD oil suspended in organic MCT oil Ingredients: - CBD 1500 mg - MCT Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TryTheCBD.com Logo
Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures? If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option! CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions