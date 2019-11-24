 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Forbidden Fruit - CO2 Oil Cartridge 1g

Forbidden Fruit - CO2 Oil Cartridge 1g

by UKU

Skip to Reviews
3.01
UKU Concentrates Cartridges Forbidden Fruit - CO2 Oil Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Forbidden Fruit - CO2 Oil Cartridge 1g by UKU

1 customer review

3.01

write a review

MassMedicinal

This cross of Cherry Pie and Tangie is super fruity and flavorful! While listed as an Indica, I found this strain to have effects like a much more even hybrid. An exotic and exquisite tasting treatment stress and anxiety!‬

About this brand

UKU Logo
UKU Cannabis produces some of the most potent and pure C02 OIl on the market. Available in: CA, NV, AZ, OR, MA, MD