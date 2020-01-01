About this product

Our 1:1 tincture is crafted from USDA certified organic CBD and CBG dominant hemp flower grown on Vermont farms. This minimalist formulation contains only two ingredients: Organic Full Spectrum hemp extract and Organic MCT oil. We chose to deliver this tincture in a natural flavored format to highlight the pleasantly floral and slightly nutty taste of CBG extract. In addition to high levels of CBG and CBD, this cold extracted whole plant extraction delivers a diverse array of naturally occurring terpenes, flavonoids and other plant constituents for maximum entourage effect. MCT is a virtually colorless, odorless and rapidly digested carrier oil. MCT’s are readily absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract and are easily metabolized by the liver, where they encourage the use of fat for energy rather than for storage. When combined with MCT, our Full Spectrum 1:1 CBD+CBG tincture is highly bioavailable. For best results, we suggest holding the oil under your tongue for faster absorption and maximum bioavailability. USDA certified organic hemp Made with organic ingredients Pesticide free Non-GMO Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract Vegan Serving Size Options: 30ml: 50mg per serving; 1500mg Cannabinoids per 30ml bottle 60ml: 50mg per serving; 3000mg Cannabinoids per 60ml bottle Ingredients: Organic Coconut Fractionated Medium Chain Triglycerides, Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extract