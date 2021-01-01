 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Twisted Citrus Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML
Sativa

Twisted Citrus Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML

by Urb Finest Flowers

Write a review
Urb Finest Flowers Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Twisted Citrus Delta 8 THC Cartridge 1 ML

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Urb Delta 8 THC Cartridges are made with premium Delta 8 THC Distillate and the highest quality terpene profiles. Ceramic Coil Cartridge; No risk of burning and great smooth taste ZERO additives or fillers (NO PG, NO VG, NO Vitamin E Acetate) Approx. 96% THC per cart.

About this brand

Urb Finest Flowers Logo
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

About this strain

Twisted Citrus

Twisted Citrus
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Twisted Citrus is a sativa-dominant strain with a THC content that can climb to heights as high as 27%. With a name like Twisted Citrus, you might anticipate the tropical fruity aromas even before opening your stash jar. A bold fusion of oranges and banana flavors overwhelm the inhale and fade to subtle earthiness on the release. Next comes the upbeat, energized cerebral euphoria coupled with mellow, uplifting body effects, sensations that you can appreciate any time of the day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review