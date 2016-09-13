About this product

Urban–gro is proud to to be the sole U.S. distributor for PL Light Systems for the cannabis industry. PL Light, based in Holland and Canada, has been the leader in the professional horticulture market for “almost” 40 years and develops and manufactures the most advanced horticulture fixtures on the market. All products we offer are UL, ETL or CSA listed to ensure our clients don’t have issues during the inspection process. We are committed to providing the most cost effective, efficient light source to the plant canopy. Our detailed light plans prove it. There are several other technologies that claim efficiency and power savings, but fail to produce the correct intensity needed to maximize plant yield. As technologies change, it is essential proper planning is provided to ensure light levels are not compromised therefore affecting plant yield. The light levels achieved by PL’s revolutionary HSE NXT2 fixture allow for the proper micromole output while using fewer fixtures and saving substantial energy. Our installations are backed by a warranty supported by a Colorado-based service center.