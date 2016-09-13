 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lighting Systems

by Urban-Gro

Urban–gro is proud to to be the sole U.S. distributor for PL Light Systems for the cannabis industry. PL Light, based in Holland and Canada, has been the leader in the professional horticulture market for “almost” 40 years and develops and manufactures the most advanced horticulture fixtures on the market. All products we offer are UL, ETL or CSA listed to ensure our clients don’t have issues during the inspection process. We are committed to providing the most cost effective, efficient light source to the plant canopy. Our detailed light plans prove it. There are several other technologies that claim efficiency and power savings, but fail to produce the correct intensity needed to maximize plant yield. As technologies change, it is essential proper planning is provided to ensure light levels are not compromised therefore affecting plant yield. The light levels achieved by PL’s revolutionary HSE NXT2 fixture allow for the proper micromole output while using fewer fixtures and saving substantial energy. Our installations are backed by a warranty supported by a Colorado-based service center.

420Boulder

urban-gro's team of product experts provided us with cutting edge technology and in-depth knowledge to optimize spectrum and lumen output specific to Cannabis plants. Helped us maximize bud yield and essential oil production.

We understand that each grow is unique and every facility presents a different set of opportunities and challenges. By taking the time to understand your unique circumstances, we are able to customize a lighting and pest management plan to help you meet your goals, maximizing efficiency and securing any eligible rebate offers.